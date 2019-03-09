Services
Patricia Ann Cross

Patricia Ann Cross Obituary
Patricia Ann Cross

Bremerton, WA

Our mother, Patricia Ann Cross, peacefully transitioned to Heaven on February 17, 2019 in her home that she loved, surrounded by her family.

Born February 3, 1931, in Seattle, Washington she was the daughter of the late William and Lavetta Gill of Indianola, Washington.

Survivors include her husband of almost 40 years Melvin Cross, three children Laurie Carson (partner Scott Nation ), Denice Caseria-Read (Steve), Scott Caseria (LeAnn); four loving grandsons, Aaron (Ashley), Dustin (Emily), Cody (KC) and Tyler; three very cherished great-grandsons, Kawika, Iroh, and Elias; her much loved brother William (Bill) Gill (partner ShinJa) as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

At Moms request, there will be a private family service The family would welcome and encourage any memories and comments you wish to share be posted to the following link www.miller-woodlawn.com, where you can also view the full obituary.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Mar. 9, 2019
