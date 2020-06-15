Patricia Ann Engstrom
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Ann Engstrom

(1926 - 2020)

Patricia, age 94 passed away on June 8th, 2020 in Poulsbo, Washington.

Patricia was born in Olympia, Washington on February 9, 1926, the daughter of George and Lula May Lewis and attended William Winlock Miller High School.

She married Robert Engstrom on November 5, 1948 in Olympia and relocated to Bainbridge Island, Washington. They had a daughter Linda, who lives on Bainbridge Island.

Patricia attended art school in Seattle and enjoyed sketching and painting. She was a homemaker, taught private art and dance classes and was active in the Rhododendron society.

Patricia is survived by her husband Robert, daughter Linda, sister Eileen Storey, nephew Randall Storey, and nieces Leslie Struble, Janice Schmidt and Allyson Mixer. She was preceded in death by her parents, aunts and uncles.

Patricia will be cremated, and a service will be held in her honor at a later date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved