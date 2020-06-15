Patricia Ann Engstrom



(1926 - 2020)



Patricia, age 94 passed away on June 8th, 2020 in Poulsbo, Washington.



Patricia was born in Olympia, Washington on February 9, 1926, the daughter of George and Lula May Lewis and attended William Winlock Miller High School.



She married Robert Engstrom on November 5, 1948 in Olympia and relocated to Bainbridge Island, Washington. They had a daughter Linda, who lives on Bainbridge Island.



Patricia attended art school in Seattle and enjoyed sketching and painting. She was a homemaker, taught private art and dance classes and was active in the Rhododendron society.



Patricia is survived by her husband Robert, daughter Linda, sister Eileen Storey, nephew Randall Storey, and nieces Leslie Struble, Janice Schmidt and Allyson Mixer. She was preceded in death by her parents, aunts and uncles.



Patricia will be cremated, and a service will be held in her honor at a later date.









