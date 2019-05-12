|
|
Patricia "Trish" Ann Jones
Port Orchard - Patricia "Trish" Ann Jones-57, of Port Orchard, Wa passed peacefully on 05/05/2019 at Hospice House, Tacoma Wa.
Trish was born in Bellingham, Wa on 08/17/1961 to Everett "Pat" Martin and Martha Wescott . She moved with her Mother and her brothers, Michael Benton and Ronald Shockey to Port Orchard as a young girl. She graduated from South Kitsap High School in 1979.
Trish enjoyed being a mother to her two children, Juliane Noyola and J. Taylor Jones, as well as a grandmother to Roman and Troy Noyola. She was a caring mother in law to Carlos Noyola and Alicia Jones as well as a doting Aunt to Alexandra Benton and Nicholas Shockey.
She loved Port Orchard and enjoyed being on and around the Puget Sound . She also loved her many friends in Port orchard.
A Celebration of Life will be held in her honor on 05/17/2019 from 5-8pm at the Long Lake Community Club 5100 Long Lake Rd. S.E. Port Orchard, Wa 98366.
Published in Kitsap Sun on May 12, 2019