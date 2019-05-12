|
|
Patricia Beals
Bremerton - Patricia Beals, 71, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019. Patricia was born on July 30,1947 and was raised in Bremerton, Washington by her parents Harold and Georgeanne Wood. Patricia graduated from West High School in Bremerton in 1965 and married Ron Beals, her high school sweetheart, on August 4, 1967. Patricia was a down to earth, genuine soul; she was a proud homemaker raising two children Tammi and Todd, as she and Ron followed his career to Washington, California, Georgia, and Colorado.
If you knew "Patty", you knew she couldn't sit still. After their kids graduated, Patty co-owned, managed and ran the Colorado Master Sub Shop franchise in Boulder and Denver from 1987-1994. After selling the sub shops she and Ron spent a couple years in Mexico, and returned to Lafayette where she worked in the deli at Albertsons for 10 years before retiring with Ron in 2007. In retirement, Patty enjoyed working in the yard, traveling with her loving husband and their various golden retrievers in their RV, and spending time with family.
It was truly the little things in life that made life grand for Patty, cooking in the kitchen with her daughter, reading a book to a child in Mexico, watching an old movie with Ron, coloring with her grandchildren, or cheering on her grandsons at a baseball game and granddaughters at a gymnastics meet- these are the things that made her life full. Family was everything to Patty; she was the catalyst that got everyone together for holidays and birthdays. Time spent together, countless traditions, and the love of family were most important to Patty and the things her family will cherish forever.
Patricia is survived by her husband and best friend of 51 years, Ron; her children, Tammi of Boulder and Todd of Ft. Collins, her son-in-law David Willmarth, her daughter in-law Kathryn Beals, her granddaughters Hannah and Alli Willmarth, her grandsons Seth, Wyatt, Boden, and Ryker Beals, and her brother, Lary Wood.
Following an emergency surgery, revealing brain cancer, Patty passed away peacefully with her family by her side in hospice. A small memorial service is planned in her hometown of Bremerton this summer. The family asks that if you would like to give a donation in her memory, please consider the Sangre De Cristo Hospice House or the .
Published in Kitsap Sun on May 12, 2019