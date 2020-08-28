1/1
Patricia Carter
Patricia Carter

Born in Butte, Montana, Pat attended Kitsap High School where she was voted "Best Sense of Humor." She worked in Insurance, as a Realtor and Special Education Teacher. She was a Den Mother in the Boy Scouts. She was the recipient of the PTA Golden Acorn Award in 1973.

A talented seamstress, her cloth dolls were featured in industry publications and she volunteered for the costume department at Hawaii Theatre in Honolulu. After retirement she worked as a volunteer at SeaTac USO.

She loved to travel and enjoyed fishing, camping and floating the Wynoochee River. She could transform any occasion into a true event - she delighted in recognizing and celebrating milestones for family and friends - cakes, costumes, confetti (that was her super-power).

Patty passed away peacefully and comfortably at home on August 26th. She is predeceased by her husband Raymond and son Ron, survived by her two children, Raymond and Roselyn, two grandchildren and great granddaughter. Also survived by an incredible circle of extended family and friends as close as family.

A committal service is planned for September 17th at Tahoma National Cemetery for immediate family. A Celebration of Life will most certainly be held as soon as conditions permit.

In lieu of flowers, please share your talents or volunteer--and most importantly, keep your sense of humor (that's what Patty did).




Published in Kitsap Sun from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
