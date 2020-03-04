Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Oxford Suites Hotel
Silverdale, WA
View Map
Patricia G Carr passed away on February 22, 2020 with her family by her side. She lived a wonderful adventurous life. Pat is survived by her three children Joe, Anita, and April. Her three grandchildren Kristina, Jacob, and Nicolas. As well as her siblings Donna and Judy, and many nieces and nephews.

We will be having an open house Memorial on March 7th, 2020 from 1-4 pm at the Oxford Suites Hotel in Silverdale Wa to celebrate her life.
