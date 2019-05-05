|
Patricia L. Stone-Palmer died on May 1st, 2019 in Bremerton, Washington. She was born January 14, 1928, in Detroit Michigan to Earl R. and Viola G. (Rollar) Heyworth. She was raised and attended schools in Spokane, Washington from age two. She married John W.Y. Stone in June 1948, and they moved to Bremerton, Washington in 1952. A son, Richard M. Stone, 19, was killed in an automobile accident in 1972. His father passed away in 1983.
During the twenty years she was a homemaker, she enjoyed volunteering in community efforts, quilting, and crafts. Her family was her life.
She then worked in the shipyard from 1973 to 1995. She married Stanley F. Palmer in 1982, and they enjoyed traveling the highways and boating.
Survivors include her present husband, Stanley F. Palmer; two children, Tracy M. (Stone) Brott and Michael R. Stone of Bremerton; and four grandchildren, Jordan Brott, Amanda Brott, Elliot Stone, and Samuel Stone.
At her request, there will be no service. Arrangements are under the direction of Miller-Woodlawn Funeral Home. Memorial donations may be made to the YWCA.
Published in Kitsap Sun on May 5, 2019