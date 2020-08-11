1/1
Patricia Loraine Flores
Patricia Loraine Flores

Patricia Loraine Flores, age 86, passed away peacefully on August 1, 2020 at St. Michael's Hospital (FKA Harrison Hospital) in Bremerton, WA after an eight-year battle with Alzheimer's. Patricia was born in Springfield, IL on May 28, 1934 to parents Lester E. and Louise J. Lawson. Patricia was the second of five children. After graduating high school in 1952, Patricia visited her grandmother living in San Bernardino, CA and never returned to her childhood home. Patricia worked as a waitress and in 1962 she met her current husband George "Wes" Flores and the two were married in 1963 in Las Vegas, NV. Patricia and Wes made their first home in Grand Terrace, CA and had two children, Steven and Kelly, before moving to Oxnard, CA. in 1965. In 1979, the family moved to Bremerton, WA. She was a devoted wife and mother to her family

Patricia enjoyed being a homemaker and loved decorating her home. She enjoyed music and dancing and was a member of local square-dancing clubs with her husband. She loved to cook, sew, read, paint, and take long walks around her neighborhood. She was involved with Evangel Baptist church in 1986 and in 1990, became an active member of Peninsula Bible Fellowship. She enjoyed Bible studies,women's gatherings, and potlucks. She loved children and was overjoyed when her grandchildren were born.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters Shirley, Carol, and Diane; and her grandchild, Alisha.

Patricia is survived by her husband of 57 years, Wes Flores, who faithfully cared for her the final eight years of her life as dementia took its toll; her children, Steven (Janet) Flores and Kelly (Steve)Townsend; her brother, William Lawson; and her grandchildren Shania and Jordan Flores and Daniel Townsend.




Published in Kitsap Sun from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2020.
