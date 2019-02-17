|
|
Patricia Weld Wyman
Bainbridge Island, WA
June 20, 1941 - Jan. 12, 2019
Patricia Weld Wyman
June 20, 1941 to January 12, 2019
Our beloved Pat passed away peacefully on January 12, 2019 after a ten-year battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was born Patricia Petrie on June 20, 1941,and lived in Pasadena, California until her mother died when Pat was 14. She moved to Bainbridge Island to live with her older sister Lenore and her husband Bill Weld, who later adopted her. She graduated from Bainbridge High School in 1959 and attended the University of Washington her freshman year, where she met the love of her life, Bob Wyman. She continued her education at Seattle University, majoring in journalism. She was named editor of the SU newspaper and received national acclaim for a special edition published when President John F. Kennedy was assassinated. Upon graduation Pat worked as a reporter for the Seattle PI and the Daily Oklahoman. She and Bob were married in September 1966 and made brief stops in both Texas and Minnesota. They soon settled back in the NW, where Pat returned to the Seattle PI.
Always looking for new challenges, Pat became interested in the women's apparel business. She opened her first store, The Brass Key, in the Magnolia area in 1972 and sold it upon moving to Bainbridge Island in 1978. She then became a wholesale representative for several clothing lines and a designer for The Collectables, a clothing manufacturer in Seattle. In 1983 she opened her second store, Christopher Robert, which she lovingly operated for over 15 years on Bainbridge Island. Pat always placed the welfare of others ahead of her own and took great pride in servicing her customers' needs and having happy employees. She always made sure there was at least one high school student on-staff to gain experience in the business world.
Pat loved to travel. Over the years she and Bob took trips to Europe, Japan and throughout the United States to visit friends and discover the wonders to be found elsewhere. Her favorite destination was Hawaii, where regular trips were a must.
Pat also loved to entertain, and from the beginning the Wyman home was frequently filled with family and friends to share a fine meal and good company. The front yard was the scene of many joyful events such as family gatherings, a high school reunion, decades of July 4th barbecues and Ivar's fireworks, and the weddings of both sons. Pat's first thought was always the comfort of the guests, from the preparation and serving of a great meal to making sure there was a rack of coats for cool evenings.
Pat is survived by her husband of 52 years, Robert Wyman, sons Robert ]r. [Brandi Adams) and Christopher (Melanie), and grandchildren Aubrey and Asa.
A celebration of her life will take place on March 2nd at 2pm at Rolling Bay Presbyterian Church on Bainbridge Island. [email protected]
Published in Kitsap Sun on Feb. 17, 2019