Patrick Enwright Beck passed away peacefully at the age of 70 on 2/28/20. Born in Staunton, VA, Patrick was raised in the Port Orchard/Bremerton area by his parents Brennor & Marie Beck. He is survived by his daughter Brittney Hamilton (Christian) of Orting and brand new grandson Frankie, his brothers Brennor Beck (Sue) of Gig Harbor, Charles Beck (Janice) of Silverdale, Broussais Beck (Maryann) of Seabeck, and Joseph Beck of Port Orchar. Graveside service will be held at Tahoma National Cemetery on Thursday March 12th at 230pm. Please see the full obituary at

Published in Kitsap Sun from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
