Patrick Geoffrey Leuner

Patrick Geoffrey Leuner Obituary
Landscape architect Patrick Geoffrey Leuner, born February 12, 1948 in Keetmanshoop, Namibia to Hagen and Margery Leuner, passed away peacefully at Harrison Medical Center on February 16, 2020 at the age of 72.

Survivors include his wife Betsy (Hansville), brother Graham (Beverley) of London, nephews Michael (Natalie) of London, Alistair (Emily) Manyeleti Game Reserve, Andrew of Johannesburg, and 4 great-nephews and nieces.

A celebration of his life for family and friends will be held Saturday, April 25, 2020, 4:00 p.m. at the Greater Hansville Community Center, Hansville, WA.

Memorial donations to The Buck Lake Native Plant Garden, P.O. Box 424, Hansville, WA. 98340.

An online memorial can be seen at www.poulsbomortuary.com
Published in Kitsap Sun from Mar. 9 to Mar. 13, 2020
