Patrick Joseph Walsh
Patrick Joseph Walsh

Poulsbo - Patrick Joseph Walsh, 68, of Poulsbo, Washington, passed away on August 5, 2020, after a 3-year battle with cancer.

The memorial service will be held at 12:00 pm on August 22, 2020, at Calvary Chapel Poulsbo, 23300 Stottlemeyer Rd NE, Poulsbo, WA, 98370.

Pat was born on November 29, 1951, in Sioux City, Iowa to Lawrence Edward Walsh and Mary Jane (Lowe) Walsh. He was a veteran of the United States Army where he served as an 82nd Airborne paratrooper until 1973. While in service, Pat received a National Defense Service Medal, a qualification as a sharpshooter with an M-16, and was awarded an expert badge for an 81mm mortar.

Pat is survived by his brother Mike Walsh of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, his children Katie Walsh-Omoregie of Poulsbo, WA, Bridget Walsh-Martin of San Diego, CA, and Cole Marcum-Walsh of Bremerton, WA, their mother, Karin Marcum-Walsh of Silverado, CA, and his six grandchildren, Joseph (15), Trevor (13), Madelynne (3), Lucas (2), Mickey (1) and Lincoln (6mos.).

In lieu of flowers, we ask that you please donate to the two organizations that he was passionate about and fully supported, Children's International and Calvary Chapel Poulsbo.






Published in Kitsap Sun from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
