Paul Douglas McCoy


Shelton - Paul Douglas McCoy was born December 9,1944 in Shelton, WA, the son of William Albert and Mary (Young) McCoy. He graduated from Shelton High School. He met and married Gladys Ann Smith and they were married for 56 years. He owned and operated McCoy Well Drilling for many years before retiring with Kitsap County. He loved the outdoors, a good joke, and had many friends and family who loved him dearly.

He is survived by his wife Gladys, his sons, Glenn (Liz) McCoy of Grand Haven, MI and Mark McCoy of Bremerton, WA; grandchildren, Megan McCoy (Mark Fowler) of Mesa, AZ and Matthew (Alexandra) McCoy of Ft. Bragg, NC.

Preceding Paul in death were his parents and eight siblings: Carol, Kay, George, Barbara, Samuel, June, Bill and Marie.

Memorial donations may be made to Children's Orthopedic Hospital of Seattle, 4800 Sand Point Way, Seattle, WA 98105.

Arrangements are being made with McComb & Wagner in Shelton.
Published in Kitsap Sun on June 8, 2019
