Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
VFW Post 239
190 Dora Ave.
Paul Michael Stephens


1935 - 2018 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Paul Michael Stephens Obituary
Paul Michael Stephens

Bremerton, WA

Dec. 11, 2018 - Dec. 21, 2018

Paul passed away Dec. 11, 2018. An Honor Guard and 21 Gun Salute was given at his burial on Dec. 21, 2018.

Paul was born on Nov. 24, 1935 to Sonny and Daisy Stephens of Raymond, WA.

While attending Raymond HS, Paul was known as "Mick" and was involved with many activities and sports. He followed the team throughout his life. After graduation in 1953 he joined the Navy, and later on, the Army and Air Force.

After Military Service he enrolled at Chico State University where he studied law. Graduating in 1972.

Later, he enjoyed working for Tukwila Senior Tours. He was charming and witty with a great sense of humor. Paul was well-loved.

Survivors:

Brother: Dick and Joann Stephens

Son: Michael and Donna Stephens

2 Daughters: Jodi and Jeni

Fiance Janet

Many cousins

Published in Kitsap Sun on Mar. 21, 2019
