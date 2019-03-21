|
|
Paul Michael Stephens
Bremerton, WA
Dec. 11, 2018 - Dec. 21, 2018
Paul passed away Dec. 11, 2018. An Honor Guard and 21 Gun Salute was given at his burial on Dec. 21, 2018.
Paul was born on Nov. 24, 1935 to Sonny and Daisy Stephens of Raymond, WA.
While attending Raymond HS, Paul was known as "Mick" and was involved with many activities and sports. He followed the team throughout his life. After graduation in 1953 he joined the Navy, and later on, the Army and Air Force.
After Military Service he enrolled at Chico State University where he studied law. Graduating in 1972.
Later, he enjoyed working for Tukwila Senior Tours. He was charming and witty with a great sense of humor. Paul was well-loved.
Survivors:
Brother: Dick and Joann Stephens
Son: Michael and Donna Stephens
2 Daughters: Jodi and Jeni
Fiance Janet
Many cousins
"Celebration of Life" March 23, 2019 VFW Post 239, 1:00PM to 4:00PM, 190 Dora Ave.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Mar. 21, 2019