Paul Pearson
Bainbridge Island - On Sunday, May 3rd, 2020 Paul Pearson of Bainbridge Island passed away at the age of 77.
Paul was born in Portland, Oregon to Victor and Bernice (Nelson) Pearson. He graduated from Williams College with a BA in political science and devoted his career to others, working as an educational administrator, eventually retiring from the University of Washington.
Paul is survived by his partner Helen Owens, two daughters Shelly Masur (Josh) and Marin Millar, grandchildren Julia, Jacob, and Noah, his sister Joyce Stockdill, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife Barbara Tucker Pearson.
A devoted sports fan, Paul never missed his favorite team, the Portland Trailblazers. He loved golfing with friends, gardening and looked forward every year to his vegetable harvest. His eclectic taste in music was on display whenever you walked into his home, which was filled with his laughter and delicious baked goods.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Northwest Adoption Exchange, your local PBS station, or Planned Parenthood.
Published in Kitsap Sun from May 17 to May 24, 2020