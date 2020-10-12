Pearl B. (Watland) Cooper



Bremerton - Pearl B. (Watland) Cooper, 94, a resident of Bremerton, took her last breath at home with her family on Sunday, September 27, 2020 from natural causes.



Pearl was born in Poulsbo, WA on March 21, 1926 to Percy and Bertha Watland. She grew up on their farm in the Scandinavian community just up Dog Fish Creek that feeds into Liberty Bay. Her father owned Irish's Corner filling station and tavern.



She attended the Harding two-room grade school in Poulsbo, but dropped out at the age of 16 to help with the war effort at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard where she found many friendships that she enjoyed her whole life. They assigned her to the blueprint and photography room where she spent her entire career until she retired. Pearl met her future husband, Clyde Cooper, in 1949 on Christmas Eve at the Bremerton Farmers Market. They were married seven years later.



Even though she had a difficult childhood, she gave everything she had to ensure that her family would have a different path. Her faith in Jesus gave her hope and a firm foundation on which to build her life. She was an active member of Manette Community Church since 1956. Her abundant love for her three boys carried them through the elementary years, her steadfast love was seen in their teenage years and an overwhelming love was given as her boys started their own families. She so enjoyed being a part of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren's lives.



Her love for Clyde was so very evident. The two were pretty much inseparable as they would work together at their family business, Eastside Shell which was later changed to Cooper Fuel and Auto Repair. They enjoyed traveling together and visited many places around the world.



She is preceded by her husband, Clyde, and her brother, Gordon. She is survived by her sons David Cooper (Terry), Port Orchard; John Cooper (Bev), Little Rock, Arkansas; Ben Cooper (Kelly), Bremerton; 14 grandchildren; 11 grandchildren; and sister-in-law Ranae Watland.



Mom, you gave so much of yourself for us boys. There is no way to thank you except to emulate the love you have given us. We love you mom and…,"We'll see you when we see you!









