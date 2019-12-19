|
Perry G. Brochner
Bremerton - Perry G. Brochner, 85 of Bremerton, died December 7th at St. Joseph's Medical Center in Tacoma. He was born September 24th, 1934 in Purdy where he was raised. He graduated from Peninsula High School and attended Central Washington University.
In 1957 he started an apprenticeship as a ship fitter at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard, where he worked until retiring as Superintendent in 1989.
Perry married the former Myra Ellen Calhoun in 1957 in Manette.
Perry was the crew chief for the dragster "The Gladiator" which held the world AA top fuel speed record in 1970. He was inducted into the Kitsap Sports Hall of fame in 2009.
Perry was a member of the Elks, Danish Brotherhood of America Lodge 33, NSRA, NHRA, and the Handlers Car Club.
In his retirement he travelled the US and Canada to participate in car shows. Thank you to The Gladiator and Muhleman gangs.
In addition to his wife Myra Ellen, he is survived by three children, Nanette Nichols of Purdy, Larry Brochner of Everett and Cheryl Helander of Poulsbo, five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Dec. 19 to Dec. 23, 2019