PFC Jordan Cook



It is with great sadness that the family of PFC Jordan Cook announces his unexpected passing. Jordan passed away on 8/1/2020, while stationed in Hawaii. Jordan was 21 and is from Suquamish WA.



Jordan was born in Bremerton WA, on July 16, 1999 to Floyd (Tim) and Brenda Cook. He graduated from Kingston High School in 2017. He was employed by PME at Longhouse in Suquamish until he proudly joined the Marine Corps in August of 2019. He was currently stationed at Camp Smith on Oahu, Hawaii. Jordan's lifelong dream was to be a Marine. He had accomplished that dream and was genuinely happy.



He is survived by his parents Floyd (Tim) and Brenda Cook of Suquamish WA; his maternal grandmother Janet Payne of Bainbridge Island WA; his half brothers Nathan (Lexi) Cook of Hillsboro, OR and Christopher (Billie) Cook of Prineville, OR; his sisters Ashley Cook of Seattle, WA and Brittany Cook of Billings Montana; a nephew and two nieces. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather Derrel Payne of Bainbridge Island, WA; paternal grandmother Sandra Lasater of Poulsbo WA and Paternal grandfather Floyd Cook of Astoria, OR. He will also be missed by his best friends Nathan, Yakov, Aiden and Josh.



Jordan touched the lives of many. He will be loved and missed by all who knew him. Thank you for your selfless service to our country.



Arrangements made by Edwards Memorial. He will be laid to rest with full honors at Tahoma National Cemetery.









