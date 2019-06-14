Resources
Quilcene - October 24, 1957 - June 7, 2019

Gregg Royer, 61, died June 7th, 2019 at his home in Quilcene, WA. He is survived by his wife Kristyn, his children: Mary (Ben), Matt, Jason (Emma), his grandchildren: Andrew and Angelina, his brother Wyman (Jana), his sister Fawn, his step-father Wallace (Sharon), his dogs Ruddy, Buster, and Misty, and his grand-dogs Girl and Boy. He has left behind his business Advanced Rentals and Sales in Poulsbo, WA. He loved fishing, golfing, and spending time with his friends and family. Go Hawks!

A celebration of life will be held Saturday June 15th, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to House of Hope Community Centers: HOHCC PO Box 1461 Poulsbo, WA 98370.
Published in Kitsap Sun on June 14, 2019
