Phyllis Adelle Vettleson
Silverdale - Phyllis Adelle Vettleson (91) passed away peacefully with her family by her side at Clearbrook Inn, Silverdale, WA on July 23, 2019. She was born in Tacoma, WA on June 21, 1928 to Charles and Wilhelmina (Gass) Martin. After moving to Bremerton when she was young, her family settled at Wildcat Lake. Phyllis graduated from Silverdale High School in 1946 and continued her education at WSU for a year, where she met several lifelong friends. After returning to Bremerton she met her husband Gordon Vettleson. They married on February 8, 1952 and made their home in Tracyton where they raised three children.
She was preceded in death by her husband Gordy, her parents, her brother Louis Martin and sister Joan (Joby) Gosney. She is survived by her three children, Marlene Smith (Kip) of Ferndale, Janene Hubbard of Seattle and Jerry Vettleson (Kim) of Silverdale; five grandchildren, Jay Smith (Nikki), Marie Phillips (Jess), Miles Hubbard, Drew Vettleson and Sarah Hubbard; two great-grandchildren, Hudson and Grant Smith; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Phyllis was a homemaker and worked 20 years as a secretary for the Transportation and Maintenance Department at Central Kitsap School District. She was very thoughtful and caring, and maintained close connections with all the friends she made throughout her life. She had a love for gardening, enjoyed playing cards, and was a big sports fan. She had a passion for life but loved her family most of all.
The family would like to thank the whole staff at Clearbrook Inn for the loving and skilled care they provided during the past 3 years. The services the staff provided during Phyllis' last week of life were remarkable, they honored and respected her drive to remain independent to the end. The family would also like to thank her caregivers at CHI Franciscan Hospice who provided care and support for 4 months.
At Phyllis' request a funeral service will not be held. Her family will gather privately to spread her ashes and honor her life. We will miss you Mom, you were always there for us.
Published in Kitsap Sun on July 28, 2019