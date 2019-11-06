|
|
Phyllis Jean Kroke
Phyllis Jean Kroke was born 9-9-1928 in McVille North Dakota and passed away on her late husband's Vernor (Bud) Kroke's birthday 10-30-2019. She recently celebrated her 91st birthday with her children, Debbie, Vangie, Becky, Randy, Valorie, her son-in-laws, her grand-children and her great-great Grandchldren. Phyllis retired from the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard. Phyllis and Bud were members of Clover Valley Golf Course and enjoyed playing golf with their family and friends. They retired to Happy Trails Resort in Surprise Arizona. A celebration of Phyllis's life will be held January 19, 2020 in Surprise Arizona. She will join her loving husband Bud at National Cemetery in Phoenix Arizona.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019