Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Kroke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Jean Kroke

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis Jean Kroke Obituary
Phyllis Jean Kroke

Phyllis Jean Kroke was born 9-9-1928 in McVille North Dakota and passed away on her late husband's Vernor (Bud) Kroke's birthday 10-30-2019. She recently celebrated her 91st birthday with her children, Debbie, Vangie, Becky, Randy, Valorie, her son-in-laws, her grand-children and her great-great Grandchldren. Phyllis retired from the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard. Phyllis and Bud were members of Clover Valley Golf Course and enjoyed playing golf with their family and friends. They retired to Happy Trails Resort in Surprise Arizona. A celebration of Phyllis's life will be held January 19, 2020 in Surprise Arizona. She will join her loving husband Bud at National Cemetery in Phoenix Arizona.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -