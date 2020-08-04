1/1
Phyllis Jean Nesler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phyllis Jean Nesler

Port Orchard - Phyllis Jean Nesler, born July 5th, 1929 in Blue Earth, MN and passed on July 6th, 2020 with her 6 daughters by her side in Port Orchard, WA. Phyllis, along with her husband Jim, resided in Minnesota until 1962 when they moved to Federal Way, WA. Phyllis worked at Lighthouse for the Blind for just over 20 years. After her retirement in 1992 they moved to Port Orchard, WA where they lived until their passing. Phyllis was preceded in death by her brother Doug Piuser, son Michael James Nesler, and her husband of 69 years, James Edward Nesler Jr. She is survived by two sisters, Donna Maringer and Pat Ray, six daughters; Judy McLean (Husband Ken), Susan Jackson, Amy McQuiston (Husband Dan), Mary Solomon (Husband Ted), Marsha Nesler, Wendy Nesler as well as 21 grandkids, 42 great-grandkids, and even a few great-great-grandkids. Phyllis was known for her unending smile, positive attitude, her dimples, her love of music, including jazz, the Big Bands, Neil Diamond, and the dancing that goes with it. She loved her family and her husband; often stating that "Jim was the best thing that ever happened to me".




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved