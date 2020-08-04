Phyllis Jean Nesler



Port Orchard - Phyllis Jean Nesler, born July 5th, 1929 in Blue Earth, MN and passed on July 6th, 2020 with her 6 daughters by her side in Port Orchard, WA. Phyllis, along with her husband Jim, resided in Minnesota until 1962 when they moved to Federal Way, WA. Phyllis worked at Lighthouse for the Blind for just over 20 years. After her retirement in 1992 they moved to Port Orchard, WA where they lived until their passing. Phyllis was preceded in death by her brother Doug Piuser, son Michael James Nesler, and her husband of 69 years, James Edward Nesler Jr. She is survived by two sisters, Donna Maringer and Pat Ray, six daughters; Judy McLean (Husband Ken), Susan Jackson, Amy McQuiston (Husband Dan), Mary Solomon (Husband Ted), Marsha Nesler, Wendy Nesler as well as 21 grandkids, 42 great-grandkids, and even a few great-great-grandkids. Phyllis was known for her unending smile, positive attitude, her dimples, her love of music, including jazz, the Big Bands, Neil Diamond, and the dancing that goes with it. She loved her family and her husband; often stating that "Jim was the best thing that ever happened to me".









