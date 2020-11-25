1/1
Phyllis Joan McDonald
Phyllis Joan McDonald

Port Orchard - Phyllis Joan Chandler McDonald, 87, of Poulsbo, WA passed away on November 15, 2020. Born on August 27, 1933 in Mount Hood, OR to Leonard E. Chandler and Retha (Howard) Chandler, she was the third of four children.

A graduate in 1951 of Parkdale High School in Parkdale, OR, Phyllis went on to marry Walter Lloyd McDonald on November 1, 1952. She was a loving housewife and mother to four children. She went on to work as a grocery checker in Poulsbo, WA until she retired. Phyllis enjoyed knitting, flowers, and crafts. She loved her seven grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

Phyllis is preceded in death by her parents, siblings, and one daughter. She is survived by her son, Richard (Jenny) McDonald; daughters, April (Steve) Mydske, Terri (Kevin Wallace) Wilkins, and Haeli (Jason) Jamora; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Inurnment will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Bremerton, WA. An online memorial can be seen at www.lewischapel.com




Published in Kitsap Sun from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2020.
