Rachel Marie-Lee Schenk



Rachel Marie-Lee Schenk, age 42, passed away Wednesday, July 15, after courageously battling lung cancer. Born February 26, 1978 in Portland Oregon to Robin (Conser) and Larry Schenk. Being a child in a Coast Guard family, she lived in many states but graduated in 1996 from North Kitsap High School in Poulsbo, WA. In 2001 Rachel entered the apprenticeship program at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton where she became a Marine Electrician and a 19-year veteran of shop 51. She loved her job and the opportunities it provided her to travel to Japan and other locations. She also enjoyed animals, gardening, camping, exploring and helping others. What Rachel loved most in life was being a mommy. She is survived by her seven-year old daughter Kyra Strong, her partner John Strong, her parents Robin and Jeff Grove, brothers Nicolaus Schenk, Gary Grove and Arron Cable, sister Jamie Oslund, step-grandfather Richard Colson, her niece and nephews, aunts and uncles. She was preceded in death by her father Larry Schenk and many loved grandparents. Private services to be held but we ask that in remembrance of her, you join us in thought on August 15 at 5:00 as we celebrate Rachel. Donations can be made in Rachel's name to Kitsap Humane Society.









