|
|
Ralph Calvin McCollum
Shelton, WA
Ralph McCollum passed away March 6, 2019, at 92 years old. He died at Alpine Way Assisted Living Apartments in Shelton, WA where he was a resident at the end of a long decline from Alzheimer's disease. He was preceded in death by his wife, Frances, in 2011. He is survived by his three children: Lisa McCollum in Shelton, WA; Holly McCollum (Jerry Knight) in in Hilton Head Island, SC; and Nathan McCollum (Kami) in Poulsbo, WA. Also by his three granddaughters; Emma Knight Davis (Bryan) in GA; Kelsey Knight Post (Will) in GA; and Alexis Hughes Waters (Thomas) in GA. He has seven great grandchildren: Aidan, Abigail, Kathryn, Nathaniel, Everly, Lola, and Olivia, all in GA.
Ralph was born November 30, 1926, in Comanche, OK, to Marvin McCollum and Connie (Williams) McCollum. He was the youngest of four children. His sisters Hope Carlisle and Opal Sitton, and his brother, R.O., are all deceased.
Ralph's parents were farmers in Oklahoma. He joined the U.S. Army in 1946. After his service he moved to Ajo, AZ where he met and married Frances Downey in 1949. In 1950 he re-enlisted in the Army and was stationed at Fort Lewis in Washington State. After Ralph's discharge from the Army, they returned to Ajo where he worked in the copper mine. Lisa, was born in Ajo in 1955. Soon after that they moved to Cobalt, ID (near Salmon) where Ralph worked in the cobalt mine. Holly was born there in 1957. When the cobalt mine closed, they moved to Idaho Falls, ID where Ralph worked for Electric Boat. Nathan was born there in 1962. In 1964 the family moved to Washington where they built a home near Silverdale, WA and lived there almost 30 years. Ralph worked at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton. He was a welder on nuclear submarines, then became a nuclear inspector, ending his career at PSNS as a nuclear inspection foreman. After retirement, they moved to North Carolina in 1994. In 2001 they moved back to Washington where Frances died in 2011. Ralph had lived in Shelton, WA since 2001.
A private burial was held at Shelton Memorial Park on March 15, 2019. A memorial service will be held in Shelton on Saturday, April 27, 2019, 1:00 pm at Freedom Baptist Church (formerly Hope Chapel), 421 West E Street.
Condolences may be left on McComb & Wagner Funeral Home's website: http://www.mccombwagner.com .
Published in Kitsap Sun on Mar. 24, 2019