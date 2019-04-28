|
|
Ralph Richard Brown
Bremerton - June 9, 1934 to April 18, 2019
Ralph Richard Brown fulfilled 84 years of great adventures passing peacefully on April 18, 2019. Ralph was born June 9, 1934 in Brewster, WA to Martha and William Brown. He started his career in the U.S. Navy from 1952 to 1955. He then moved to a 40+ year career with the phone company in Bremerton, WA. Ralph never let the grass grow under his feet. He went on to join the snow grooming crew for Squaw Valley Ski Resort in Calif., and later served on shore operations for Princess Cruise Lines.
His adventures led him to his wife Bernie while skiing in Lake Tahoe, CA. In ski fanatics' fashion, they married in 1976 on a ski vacation with friends in Sun Valley, Idaho. For the next 43 years, they enjoyed many adventures together and with family. In recent years, Ralph and Bernie enjoyed skiing, traveling worldwide and many other adventures.
Ralph was a self-taught master of many things including Japanese gardening and restoring gas pumps and Coke machines and any other old treasure he thought needed a new life.
Ralph is survived by his wife Bernie; children Michael Brown (Debbie), Julie Ruffner, Darcy Jenne (Glenn); grandchildren Mariah, Collin and Tyler; and his best feline friend, Sierra.
Ralph requested a private celebration of his life. Online memorial and guestbook at www.tuellmckeebremerton.com.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Apr. 28, 2019