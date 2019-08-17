|
|
Randel "Randy" D. Ludwig
Seattle - Randel "Randy" D. Ludwig, age 58, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. He was born November 7, 1960, in Bremerton, to Robert "Bob" and Janice (Schoonover) Ludwig. He was a 1979 graduate of Central Kitsap High School. He worked as a Toolmaker with the PSNS, displaying a wonderful knack for solving problems. Randy truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; his love of adventure, being an avid handyman who could fix anything, and spending time with his family and friends. Randy had an uncanny ability to love unconditionally and give easily. He even gave in his passing, saving two lives with the donation of his kidneys. He is survived by his daughter, Tamara; his son, Randel; mother, Janice; sister, Cindy (Mitchell) Fitch; two brothers, Robert and Rodney; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Family, friends, and others whose lives Randy touched are invited to YANG'S BOTANICAL GARDENS, 5180 Country Club Way SE, Port Orchard, from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019, to celebrate his life. The eulogy will begin at 5 p.m.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Aug. 17, 2019