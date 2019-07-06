Resources
More Obituaries for Randy Holt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Randy J. Holt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Randy J. Holt Obituary
Randy J. Holt

Sequim - On June 30, 2019 we lost our beloved Brother, Uncle, Boyfriend and Friend. Cancer finally took the big guy down, after a brief, but hard battle.

Randy loved living in Sequim, for the past 40 years. He worked as a self employed commercial crabber here in Sequim and Alaska. Most recently as a seafood buyer.

He has made many friends in Sequim, La Push and Neah Bay. We always teased and called him, "The Mayor of Dungeness" or "The Crab Man". Randy was forever the story teller, with a quick wit, and the King of B.S.

Born in Bremerton April of 1949. He graduated from West High School in 1967, where he played football and baseball.

He leaves behind Evelyn and Tom Wagner of Federal Way, Butch and Kathe Holt of Sequim, Cristie Holt Nelson of Everett, girlfriend Debra Nesbitt of Sequim, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was proceeded in death by his parents Gene and Betty Holt and sister Lisa Holt.

A celebration of life will be held at the Pioneer Park, 387 E Washington. Sequim, WA. On Sat Aug 24th , from 12 to 4 pm. Please join us for a BBQ and sharing your good times with Randy.
Published in Kitsap Sun on July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.