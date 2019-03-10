|
|
Randy Warren
Bremerton, WA
Earl Randolph (Randy) Warren, Jr. passed away peacefully in his sleep on March 6 in Bremerton, WA, where he was born on January 22, 1941 and lived for most of his 78 years.
Randy served honorably in the United States Navy in Vietnam and enjoyed a lifelong career as a welder with the Boilermakers Union in the Bremerton Puget Sound Shipyard.
In his retirement, Randy enjoyed golfing and spending time with his many friends at the FRA.
He is survived by Karen Wright - his loving companion of 26 years and her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
He is also survived by his brother, Bill Gartley and his wife Sherry; and his niece and nephew. Randy was preceded in death by his parents and sister.
To celebrate Randy's life, there will be a memorial potluck on Saturday, March 16, at 2 pm at the FRA on National Avenue. An on-line tribute wall is available at www.rill.com.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Mar. 10, 2019