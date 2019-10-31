Services
Lewis Funeral Chapel
5303 KITSAP WAY
BREMERTON, WA 98312
(360) 377-3836
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Raymond Daniel Ginn


1944 - 2019
Raymond Daniel Ginn Obituary
Raymond Daniel Ginn

Raymond "Ray" Daniel Ginn passed away at the age of 75 on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. Raymond was born on Sep. 11, 1944, in Lewis County, KY, to Perry and Helen Ginn. He was a beloved husband and father and lived a life dedicated to his family and the service of his country. Ray served in the U.S. Navy from 1963 to 1975 during which time he served in-country as a Vietnamese interpreter and translator for the Naval Advisory Group. Following his time as a naval veteran, Ray served the U.S. Federal Service and retired in 2003 with 39 years of accumulated Federal Service. Ray is survived by his wife of 53 years, Elia Ginn; his daughters, Rose Ann, Donatella, and Dianora; his grandchildren, Flavio, Samantha, Jessica, Alexandra, and Eliana; and his siblings, Elizabeth, Sandy, Debbie, Jimmy, and Jeff Ray's memorial is at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Chapel. Reception to follow.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
