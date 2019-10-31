|
|
Raymond Daniel Ginn
Raymond "Ray" Daniel Ginn passed away at the age of 75 on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. Raymond was born on Sep. 11, 1944, in Lewis County, KY, to Perry and Helen Ginn. He was a beloved husband and father and lived a life dedicated to his family and the service of his country. Ray served in the U.S. Navy from 1963 to 1975 during which time he served in-country as a Vietnamese interpreter and translator for the Naval Advisory Group. Following his time as a naval veteran, Ray served the U.S. Federal Service and retired in 2003 with 39 years of accumulated Federal Service. Ray is survived by his wife of 53 years, Elia Ginn; his daughters, Rose Ann, Donatella, and Dianora; his grandchildren, Flavio, Samantha, Jessica, Alexandra, and Eliana; and his siblings, Elizabeth, Sandy, Debbie, Jimmy, and Jeff Ray's memorial is at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Chapel. Reception to follow.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019