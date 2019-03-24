|
Raymond Eugene Bellant, Sr.
Bremerton, WA
Raymond Eugene Bellant, Sr., 97, of Bremerton, WA, passed away March 14, 2019. Born May 15, 1921, to Guy and Maude (Pettis) Bellant in Superior, WS. Ray graduated from Klamath Falls High School in Klamath Falls, Oregon. Ray went on to earn a 2 year general studies degree at Sacramento City College before transferring as an upper classman to Stanford University. Ray left his studies at Stanford to join the Army Aircorps during WWII. Ray served with honor from March 3, 1943 to July 15, 1948, earning the rank of Captain. As a pilot in the service, Ray flew in the European, China, Burma, and Indian Theatres. Additionally, Ray was a flight instructor in the U.S., training WWII military pilots. He received the Air Medal w/ Oak Leaf Cluster, WWII Victory Medal, Asiatic Pacific Theatre Medal, American Campaign Medal, and Distinguished Unit Citation. Ray went on to work for the Department of Defense as a financial comptroller stationed at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and retired after 12 years. Ray was a lifelong member of the Knights of Columbus. Ray was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary Arlette (Brigas) Bellant; and his parents. Ray's memory will live on with his son, Raymond E. Bellant, Jr. (Donna Trineer Bellant); daughters, Elaine C. Downs (Lewis Downs) and Joan Bellant Hanten (Michael Hanten); 6 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and his dearest friend, Jack Benson, who Ray considered family. An inurnment service will be held at Gethsemani Cemetery in Happy Valley, OR on Friday, April 5th at 11:00AM. Memorial donations can be made to Knights of Columbus, Holy Trinity Council #11789, c/o 9245 Morningside Dr NW, Silverdale, WA 98383. An online memorial can be seen at www.lewischapel.com
