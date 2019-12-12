Resources
Raymond (Ray) Isbell, 90, passed away at home on December 9th, 2019. After graduating from the University of Washington, he married and dedicated a lifetime of missionary service in Latin America, with his wife Kay, before returning to Seattle. They moved to Crista Shores Retirement Community in Silverdale in 1994, and Kay passed away in May of 2014. Ray attended Central Kitsap Presbyterian Church, where a memorial service will be held on January 5th, 2020 at 2pm. A burial service will be held at Evergreen Washelli on December 16th, 2019 at 11am.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019
