|
|
Raymond "Ray" Pursey
Ray Pursey, 82, of Port Orchard died January 15, 2020, at his home with his wife Judy at his side.
He was born March 23, 1937, in Seattle and was preceded in death by his parents George and Gale (Gridley) Pursey and his son Bryan Pursey. He was raised and educated in Poulsbo, attending Suquamish Elementary and North Kitsap High School.
For 29 years Ray shared his love and companionship with wife Judy joining in their common love of family, travel and 4 wheeling.
Ray worked for Foss Tug and Barge and in numerous dairies in the Puget Sound region as a young man before entering the heating industry as a sheet metal installer. He owned and operated his own business Ray's HVAC before his retirement in 1998. A Freemason, Ray was a member of Hood Canal Lodge #288, F&AM of WA. He enjoyed classic cars, traveling with family and friends, fishing in Alaska, and riding ATVs, especially traveling to Wallis, Idaho with his dear friend Dave to ride in the back country.
Survivors include his wife, Judy Pursey; daughter Theresa and her husband Jim Winings of Shelton; son Greg Pursey of Shelton; Judy's children Diana Jaeger, David Fultz, Dusty Fultz and Daniel Fultz; his close friend/like-a-son Dave Bennett; brother George and his wife Totsie of Delta Junction, Alaska; brother Mike and his wife Kay of Bremerton; 11 Grandchildren, 34 Great grandchildren, 4 Great great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Ray's Life with food and refreshment will be held at Victory Memorial Temple, 878 5th St. in Bremerton on March 28th between 1pm and 4pm.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to The Glioblastoma Foundation or Franciscan Foundation: directed for Franciscan Hospice P.O. Box 1502 Tacoma, WA 98401-1502
Published in Kitsap Sun from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2020