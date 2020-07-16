Rebecca Ferguson
Port Orchard - Rebecca A. Ferguson, 67, peacefully passed away on July 09, 2020 at Harrison Medical Center in Bremerton, Washington with her family members at her side.
Rebecca was born on February 19, 1953 in Spokane, Washington, to Darrell A. Bogar and Janet B. Braden. Rebecca met the love of her life, Richard W. Ferguson, while living with her family as they were stationed in Okinawa, Japan. Rebecca was married to Richard on December 26, 1971 in Springfield, Oregon. After marriage they moved to Spain where Richard was stationed while serving in the military. They had five children: Joshua, Adam, Matthew, David, and Chelsea.
Rebecca always loved any time she got to spend at the beach and she loved the trips they took on their boat to the San Juan Islands. Rebecca has always put her family and others first In everything she did. She especially loved working with the kids during her years at Manchester Elementary School. She has always been a fierce patriot and had a deep love for her country. Rebecca will be missed by many.
Memorial service for Rebecca will be 11am Saturday, July18, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint, 2648 Hoover Ave., Port Orchard, WA 98366.
Online memorial and tribute wall at www.rill.com
