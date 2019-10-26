|
Rex Clark Johnson
Silverdale - September 15, 1950 to October 10, 2019
Rex passed away peacefully at his home in Silverdale on October 10, 2019. He got his wings but our heart was not ready.
He is survived by his wife, their three children, Derek, Brandon, and Nikki, six grandchildren and the family dog, Stella. Rex was a loving father and grandfather and shared his pride in his family with all who knew him. Rex could be the life of any gathering and his many friends throughout the community and beyond will feel his absence. Certainly his friends he met up with at Our Place, on the golf course, and throughout Northwest fishing grounds will miss his smile, laughter, and generosity.
Rex is preceded in death by a granddaughter, two brothers, a sister and his parents. Although Rex spent his adult life on the west coast after joining the Navy, he never forgot his family roots in Sterrett, Alabama. Rex spent many weekend hours chanting "Roll Tide" to cheer on his favorite college football team, the Crimson Tide.
A celebration of life will be held at his favorite hang-out, Our Place Tavern on Silverdale Way on November 8th at 3pm. His surviving family members are planning a smaller, more intimate celebration of his life this summer when they intend to spread his ashes in the places he loved best.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Oct. 26 to Oct. 29, 2019