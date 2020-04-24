|
|
Rhoda Lashelle Hawkins
10/25/1962 to 04/19/2020
Rhoda Hawkins, known to friends as Lashelle, passed away on April 19 2020, at the age of 57 years old. Rhoda was born in Kankakee, IL to Odis Hawkins and Beatrice Washington-Hawkins.
Rhoda leaves to mourn her Mother, Beatrice Hawkins of Bremerton, WA, her spouse of 25 years Michael Woodus, sisters Juliette Washington-Barber of Bainbridge Island, WA, Carla Washington of Bremerton, WA, Katrina Hawkins-Cray of Virginia Beach, VA, Claudine (Aaron Cox) Brooks-Thompson of Bremerton, WA, and Janelle (Melvin) Hawkins-Perry of Jacksoville, FL, 1 brother Corey (Stella) Hawkins of Jacksonville, FL and a whole lot of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her Father, sister Linda Fay Washington, and nephew Cordaryl Brooks.
Arrangements are being made by Miller-Woodlawn Funeral Home.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Apr. 24 to Apr. 28, 2020