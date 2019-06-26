Services
1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Port Orchard - Rhonda Byrne passed away peacefully on May 26th, 2019 at Life Care Center of Port Orchard. Rhonda was born on May 16th, 1954 to Donald and Vi Olson. She grew up in Poulsbo and attended NK schools; activities included band and drum majorette.Rhonda worked in State Social Services for 25 years. She enjoyed camping at the ocean, time at the beach house, music and watching her boys grow up. She is survived by her husband, Patrick Byrne; sons, Sean and Rory, Dick and Debbie Olson, Cheryl Olson, Vi Olson, and Debra Jane Olson. She was preceded in death by Donald Olson and Brent Olson.
Published in Kitsap Sun on June 26, 2019
