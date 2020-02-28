Resources
Allyn - Richard Amaro, 71 of Allyn, passed away at home on February 18, 2020. Born and raised in the Bay Area, Richard a loving Father and Grandpa will be missed deeply. He was my Soul Mate and my Best Friend for over 40 years. Richard adopted Washington (and all its beauty) as his new home having lived in Mason County over the past 16 years. Always willing to offer a helping hand and give words of encouragement, Richard was outgoing and connected easily with people. A former car and motorcycle builder he appreciated the workmanship of others. He enjoyed car shows and was looking forward to the many cars shows ahead.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
