Richard Beale Baldwin Sr.
Bremerton - Richard Beale Baldwin Sr., at the age of 85, passed away April 5, 2019 at his residence in Bremerton Washington.
He was born in Hansom Virginia and raised in New Jersey.
He is survived by his four children; Richard Jr. of Bremerton WA; ShellyRae Baldwin of High Point NC, Adriane Hairston (Eric) of Lakewood WA, and Victor Baldwin of Auburn WA. Also 11 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren (and another on the way), numerous others that looked to him as PaPa, and his "brother from another mother" Dan Calhoun.
Richard Sr. gave over 50 years of government service. He joined the Navy at the age of 17, and served 27 years before retiring as a Chief Petty Officer. He also retired from the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard after 25 years as a Nuclear Pipefitter.
Richard Sr. enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding his motorcycles, and socializing with his many friends and family. He thoroughly enjoyed life and had many intriguing stories that he told about his experiences every chance he got. He will be deeply missed by many.
A celebration of his life will take place Saturday, April 13 at Brother Don's in Bremerton. The celebration will go from 1:00 PM until.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Apr. 11, 2019