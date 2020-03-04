Services
Richard D. "Dick" Helander

Richard D. "Dick" Helander

Bremerton - Richard D. "Dick" Helander, 84, of Bremerton, WA passed away on February 21, 2020. Born on October 4, 1935 in Port Townsend, WA, Dick graduated from Port Townsend HS in 1953 and the University of Washington in 1957 with a BS in Statistics. He married Irene Steve on August 31, 1957 in Port Townsend before starting a career as a statistician at the Keyport Torpedo Station, retiring in 1990. He was an avid golfer at Chevy Chase Golf Course, woodcarver, and old western movie buff. Dick donated his time as treasurer for Forest Ridge (now Holly Ridge) Center, Lincoln Avenue Bible Church (where he was also an elder), the Child Evangelism Fellowship, and Grace Community Presbyterian Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Peggy, and brother, Robert. Dick's memory will live on in his loving wife of nearly 63 years, sons Joseph (Cheryl) of Poulsbo, Michael (Karen) of Kent, and Jeffery (Robin) of Bremerton, and grandchildren Amanda, Nicholas, Allison, Kirsten, and Emily. Memorial services will be held at Grace Community Presbyterian Church, 916 Veneta in Bremerton, on Saturday, March 28th at 11am. Memorial donations can be made to Grace Community Presbyterian Church or The Coffee Oasis. An online memorial can be viewed at www.lewischapel.com.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Mar. 4 to Mar. 11, 2020
