It is with great sadness that we announce that "Richard D. Lund" has left us - the evening of July 21st (1933-2020)



"Richie" or "Dick" was known to us all as a true "original spirit" of the Northwest and the Kitsap Peninsula. Richie was born in Bremerton and raised on the beaches of Dyes Inlet and the Puget Sound. He was quite the athlete playing most all sports, including as a standout in football and baseball at Bremerton High School. He went to Olympic College and studied electronics. As a true patriot, he joined the military, traveling to Korea and Venezuela. On his return, he joined the federal bureau of prisons where he worked until his retirement. He met and married Vicky, had a son and daughter and adopted two more daughters. After their divorce, Richie married Jennie Chase, creating a family of nine.



Richie's well known for his "big Swedish smile" and ample willingness to help everyone. If you needed a hand, doing anything, he was your guy. If something was broken, he would find a way to fix it, with whatever he had on hand. All who knew him knows how much fun he was to be around. He was so full of life. Even if you just met him, you knew how much he cared about people and the environment. This was demonstrated through his work with the Peninsula Services, Master Gardner's, Elk's Club and American Legion. You were special if you had a hand-crafted cedar birdhouse or Mason Bee house. He was a true friend to all and all felt special when around him.



Richie is survived by his two brothers, Ron and Dan; his son Greg and wife Sue; his daughters - Angela and husband Stan and Val and husband Russ. The Chase's were fortunate to have Richie in their lives for more than 40 years. They include: Jennifer, Sam and partner Christine; Paul and wife Louise; and Chuck. He also leaves his very grateful grandchildren (11): Carol, Nichole, Rian, Cody, Katie, Sam, Rachel, Tyler, Stephanie, Emily and McKenna. He was also lucky enough to have great-grandchildren (5): Evelyn, Edward, Eliza, James and Kason. He also leaves behind countless friends and people whom he has touched over his nearly nine decades on this earth. Richie will be truly missed as he was loved so very much by so many.



To celebrate and honor Rich's life, we will be hosting a "Garden Memorial Walk" at the Lund home in Bremerton at 4318 Dyes Inlet Rd. on August 8th from between 12:00PM - 4:00PM. It is important to note that due to the current social distancing recommendations and to respect the vulnerable population, the family will be taking serious precautions to ensure social distancing is able to happen. Besides the walk experience, we ask that you call to reserve a 30 min. time frame to help us accommodate as many as are able to join us. Please call (253) 732-0014 to reserve the time you plan to join.



In lieu of flowers, Rich asked that we honor his memory by donating to Peninsula Services on his behalf.









