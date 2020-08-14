Richard Frank Dykstra



April 17, 1940 - August 3, 2020



Richard Dykstra was a wonderful husband and a terrific father to his daughters and late son Randy. He was born in Iowa and attended Iowa State University; he earned his Master's Degree from the University of Texas-Austin. He was an Army officer (LTC, ret.), a musician, scholar, teacher, Habitat supervisor, fisher, tinkerer, fine cook. Richard was a good and godly man with a most generous spirit. He was an integral member of St. Bede Episcopal Church in Port Orchard, and previously of St. David's Episcopal Church in Austin and was a leader in many outreach programs. He loved working with young people as a Boy Scout & Girl Scout leader, church youth group sponsor, arts and music booster at local schools, and mentor. Richard greatly enjoyed singing tenor with the Kitsap Community Chorale - and he looked extremely handsome in a tuxedo.



Richard leaves behind so many people who adored him and will miss him: wife Linda (met while both were on active duty at Ft. Hood, TX); daughter Catherine (Brice); daughter Diana (Derek); daughter Joie (Aaron); brother Ed (Gail) & family; sister Roxa (Norlan) & family; sister Willo (Ken) & family; Linda's brother David (Talma) and niece Ariel; sister-in-law Jan and family; granddaughters Danielle & Cassie, Alexandra & Rob'n, grandson Brock; great-grands Abby & Jase, Audrey & Liam, and Rainha; and innumerable friends.



Richard will always be remembered as a man who made a difference.









