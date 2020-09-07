Richard Garvin Hutchinson



Manchester - Richard (Dick) Hutchinson passed away while sleeping at home in Gig Harbor on Monday, August 24, 2020. Dick was born June 18, 1926 in Seattle and lived in Manchester for forty years prior to moving to Gig Harbor. Dick was in the Army during WWII and later graduated from the University of Washington. He worked in various management positions for the Seattle Chapter of the Associated General Contractors until retiring in 1986.



Dick met the his future wife Carol Townsend on a blind date. They were married for 68 years before Carol's passing in 2017. After retirement, Carol and Dick loved traveling throughout the US and the world on Cruise Ships and their motor home.



Dick was a warm and friendly man who made friends easily and was helpful to all. Dick had three sons, Rick, Randy, and Ron (Shawn); four grandchildren, Christy, Spencer, Clayton, and Emmeline. He is back together with Carol now, but will be missed by all who knew and loved him.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store