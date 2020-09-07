1/1
Richard Garvin Hutchinson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Garvin Hutchinson

Manchester - Richard (Dick) Hutchinson passed away while sleeping at home in Gig Harbor on Monday, August 24, 2020. Dick was born June 18, 1926 in Seattle and lived in Manchester for forty years prior to moving to Gig Harbor. Dick was in the Army during WWII and later graduated from the University of Washington. He worked in various management positions for the Seattle Chapter of the Associated General Contractors until retiring in 1986.

Dick met the his future wife Carol Townsend on a blind date. They were married for 68 years before Carol's passing in 2017. After retirement, Carol and Dick loved traveling throughout the US and the world on Cruise Ships and their motor home.

Dick was a warm and friendly man who made friends easily and was helpful to all. Dick had three sons, Rick, Randy, and Ron (Shawn); four grandchildren, Christy, Spencer, Clayton, and Emmeline. He is back together with Carol now, but will be missed by all who knew and loved him.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Sep. 7 to Sep. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved