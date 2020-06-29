Richard Haney
Bremerton - Richard J. Haney, 92, of Bremerton, died on June 24, 2020. A celebration of his life will be held on July 13, 2020 at Rill Chapel at 12:30 pm. A life tribute and memorial page is at www.rill.com
Published in Kitsap Sun from Jun. 29 to Jul. 5, 2020.