Richard Helriegel

Port Orchard - Richard passed peacefully into the arms of our Lord on April 27, 2020, after a short but valiant battle with throat cancer. Born 12/1/1945 in Ft. Lee, Virginia, into a military family, Richard grew up at various military bases in the United States and Germany. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1966 to 1969, then earned a BS degree in Electrical Engineering at Colorado State University. He spent his career in the computer science field, working for several major computer companies. After retiring, Richard became an active and valued member of the Prince of Peace Catholic Church Knights of Columbus in Belfair, where he will be sorely missed. He was preceded in death by his parents Madelyn and George Helriegel, and his brother David Helriegel. He is survived by his siblings Carol Mathena, Judi Lutt, Bob Helriegel (Anna), Steve Helriegel (Ann), and Mike Helriegel (Sandy). Services for Richard will be held at Prince of Peace Catholic Church at a future date, and his ashes will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery.






Published in Kitsap Sun from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

