Richard John Coogan
Richard John Coogan, 68, passed away surrounded by his family on Sat., Sept. 21st, in Bremerton. He was born in Culver City, CA on June 7, 1951. The oldest of three sons, Rich grew up in CA, graduating from La Habra High in '69, then from UC Irvine with a BA in Psych and later earned a MA in Clinical Psych from Pepperdine U. He moved to Bremerton and was a practicing counselor his entire career. Rich and his wife Patricia were married for 33 happy years and raised three sons together. Rich was a man of many hobbies and passions. A scholar all his life, he enjoyed woodworking, gardening, camping, making fireworks, and conversing, but books were his constant companions from childhood on. In high school, he excelled in debate and performed in school plays so that he could grow mutton chops. Upon graduating, he grew a beard and successfully hid his chin from everyone, including his wife, for the remainder of his life. Rich was preceded in death by parents William and Marie, and by his brother Joseph. He is survived by his brother Robert, wife Patricia, sons; Nathan, Paul, and Sean, and seven grandchildren. He is, and will be, greatly missed. A memorial service followed by an Irish/American wake will be held at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Bremerton on Saturday, October 26 at 3pm. In lieu of flowers, please give to the @ www.arthritisfoundation.org.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Oct. 18 to Oct. 22, 2019