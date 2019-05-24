|
Richard Lundberg
Port Orchard - Richard James Lundberg, longtime resident of Port Orchard, died May 16th in the home that he built in 1950 on the Lundberg homestead. He was born in Boise, Idaho on September 19th, 1921 to Walter and Gladys Lundberg. The family moved back to Port Orchard in 1925 and he lived on the Lundberg homestead for the next 93 years. He graduated from South Kitsap High School in 1940. He was Senior Class President and played on the varsity football team.
Richard married Alex Emma Hooper of Port Orchard on May 24, 1947. They raised their family on the Lundberg homestead. He retired from PSNS as a joiner from shop 64 in 1976. He was a master woodworker and taught at the PSNS Apprentice School. Upon retirement he worked as a subcontractor for Grandquist Construction doing finish work.
Richard was a World War II veteran of the Asiatic Pacific Area Campaign. He was an active member of VFW, Active Club, Kiwanis, and Western Steam Fiends. Some of his fondest times were moose hunting in Quesnel , British Columbia with one of his best friends Shorty Wood, backpacking in the Olympic Mountains with his two donkeys Babe and Gidget, and participating yearly in the Great Western Steam-up in Brooks, Oregon.
Richard was preceded in death by his wife, parents, and sisters Marian Gurley, Bernice Lundberg, and Alice Lundberg. He is survived by his daughter Karen Goyette (David), son Jerry Lundberg (Kathy), Grandchildren Eric Baker (Becky Thompson), Beth Toledo (Abraham), Maureen Lundberg (Derek Riney), and 5 great grandchildren, Jacqueline, RJ, Marena, James, and Matthew.
Services are at 2pm, May 30 at Rill Chapel in Port Orchard. A tribute wall is available at www.rill.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kindergarten Reading Program through the Kiwanis Club of Port Orchard, P.O. Box 433 Port Orchard, Washington 98366.
Published in Kitsap Sun on May 24, 2019