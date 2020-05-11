Services
Richard Nelson (Dick) Aduddell

Richard (Dick) Nelson Aduddell

Port Orchard - Richard (Dick) Nelson Aduddell, beloved father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle and friend passed away at his home surrounded by family on April 26th. Dick was born in Cambridge, Nebraska April 29, 1932 and moved with his family as a young boy to Troy, Montana, and then later to Lewiston, Idaho. He joined the Idaho National Guard at 18, and was activated to serve in Korea with the Army, 10th Infantry division and the 180th Infantry Regiment, where he was a vehicle mechanic and driver for his units' commanding officer. After returning from the war, Dick worked as a welder at PSNS, Todd Shipyard, the Alaska Pipeline, and the Texaco Refinery in Anacortes. Everywhere he worked he was highly regarded for his superior workmanship and strong work ethic. He retired from PSNS in 1962. He was introduced into race car building and driving by his elder brother Ken, and in the 60s and 70s he and younger brother Jim built and raced many cars on the Pacific Northwest oval dirt track circuit. "Mr. Buick" as he was known, built a legacy on his Buick straight 8 engines that he ran in all of his race cars, most notably the old #37. In 2017 he was inducted into the Elma Auto racing hall of fame. Dick's pride and joy was his family, and he loved to say "My cup runneth over." He leaves behind family, friends and neighbors who will miss him dearly.
Published in Kitsap Sun from May 11 to May 17, 2020
