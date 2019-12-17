|
Richard "Dick" Rabel, 71, of Poulsbo, WA, passed away on December 8, 2019. Born on January 26, 1948 to George A. and Irene (Orchard) Rabel in Spokane, WA, Dick went on to graduate from Rogers High School in Spokane and served honorably in the U.S. Coast Guard. He married the love of his life, Marianne "Mimi" Resch on August 21, 1971 in Tacoma, WA. Dick completed his BS in Electrical Engineering at the University of Portland.
After graduating, Dick and Mimi moved to Poulsbo where he spent his professional career as an Electrical Engineer for the Department of Defense at Keyport. Dick also completed an MBA from the University of Puget Sound.
Dick was kind and generous man; he was a devoted husband and father to four daughters. He
was a member of St. Olaf and St. Cecilia Catholic Churches, and in his spare time enjoyed golfing, sharing early dinners with his wife at the Green Light Diner, encouraging others to continue their education, and, most of all, being 'Papa' to his eight beloved grandkids.
Dick is preceded in death by his father, George. Dick's memory will be cherished by his wife
of 48 years, Mimi; mother, Irene; daughters, Carrie (Guillermo), Beth (Darin), Tricia (Doug), and Emily; brothers, Michael, Jeff, and Don; sister, Janet; and grandchildren, Jacques, Bella, William, Rourke, Abigail, Olivia, Lucas, and Theo. A memorial mass will be held at St. Cecilia Catholic Church on Bainbridge Island on January 2, 2020 at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to North Kitsap Fishline. An online memorial can be seen at
Published in Kitsap Sun from Dec. 17 to Dec. 22, 2019