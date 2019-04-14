Services
Miller-Woodlawn Funeral Home
5505 Kitsap Way
Bremerton, WA 98312
(360) 377-7648
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Heavener
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Wayne Heavener

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard Wayne Heavener Obituary
Richard Wayne Heavener

Bremerton - It is with great sadness that the family of Commander Richard W. Heavener, SC, USN, Ret., announces his passing on the early morning of April 3, 2019. His wife was by his side, and she wants to deeply thank members of the Bremerton Fire Department, with Mark Schmidt (Officer in Charge) for their relentless attempts to aid his outcome. The family wishes to request privacy at this moment to adjust, do necessary tasks and grieve. A more formal Obituary will appear to follow with final arrangements set for Miller Woodlawn; 2:30 pm; July 12, 2019, with formal catered reception to follow. In lieu of flowers a scholarship fund is being established in CDR Heavener's name at his University and more will be forthcoming in the full obituary at a later date.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller-Woodlawn Funeral Home
Download Now