|
|
Richard Wayne Heavener
Bremerton - It is with great sadness that the family of Commander Richard W. Heavener, SC, USN, Ret., announces his passing on the early morning of April 3, 2019. His wife was by his side, and she wants to deeply thank members of the Bremerton Fire Department, with Mark Schmidt (Officer in Charge) for their relentless attempts to aid his outcome. The family wishes to request privacy at this moment to adjust, do necessary tasks and grieve. A more formal Obituary will appear to follow with final arrangements set for Miller Woodlawn; 2:30 pm; July 12, 2019, with formal catered reception to follow. In lieu of flowers a scholarship fund is being established in CDR Heavener's name at his University and more will be forthcoming in the full obituary at a later date.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Apr. 14, 2019